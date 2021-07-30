Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.41.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $126.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.36 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

