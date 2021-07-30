Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,195.71.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,511.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $879.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,371.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

