Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $2,000.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,606.36.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,525.28. 15,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,741. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,405.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

