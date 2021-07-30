TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 64.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $134.76 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $137.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.45.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

