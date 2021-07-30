Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 380,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 177,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 325,430 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1,585.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,498,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 1,409,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,975,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.