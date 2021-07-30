Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 86.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 91,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $408,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.56. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LASR. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

