Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $150.52, but opened at $142.64. Zendesk shares last traded at $136.11, with a volume of 20,175 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.17.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

