Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 92,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,834. The stock has a market cap of $738.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

