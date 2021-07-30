Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Lifted by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.