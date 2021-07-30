Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By Wedbush

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $977.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,293,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,214,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,643,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

