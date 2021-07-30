Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $154.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – PepsiCo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
PEP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.99. The company had a trading volume of 31,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.