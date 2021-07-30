Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $154.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PepsiCo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.99. The company had a trading volume of 31,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

