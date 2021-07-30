Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 92,152 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

