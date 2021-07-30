41,956 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

ADPT opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.03.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,629 shares of company stock worth $4,826,411 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.