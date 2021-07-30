Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.35. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

