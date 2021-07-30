Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $64.92, but opened at $66.99. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 1,415 shares trading hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 369,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,007.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.30.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

