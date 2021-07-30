Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $980.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.41.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.