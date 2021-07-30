Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 126.3% in July

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the June 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,626. The company has a market cap of $76.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.