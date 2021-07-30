Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.30. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

