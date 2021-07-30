Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $153.78 million and $321,016.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,885,318,171 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.