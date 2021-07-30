CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Announces Earnings Results

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CGG had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of CGGYY stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $547.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

