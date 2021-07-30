PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PBCRY opened at $53.40 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.23.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

