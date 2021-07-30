SVB Leerink Increases Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $25.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of ALKS remained flat at $$25.56 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.16. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

