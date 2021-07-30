Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Upgraded to C+ by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.66. Constellium has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 33.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

