Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 41.99 ($0.55) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,581.99 ($46.80). 863,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,338. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.74 billion and a PE ratio of 74.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,456.60. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

