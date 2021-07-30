STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.17 ($44.91).

STMicroelectronics stock traded up €1.87 ($2.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €35.04 ($41.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,720,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.23.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

