Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.23%. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.