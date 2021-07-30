Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.69 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.52.

NYSE MTDR opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

