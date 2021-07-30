Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $45.96 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

