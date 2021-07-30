Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.34. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

