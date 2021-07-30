Millennium Management LLC Makes New $12.35 Million Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after purchasing an additional 525,419 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

