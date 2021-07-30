Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $15.99 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Range Resources stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

