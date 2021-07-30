Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $101.45 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.22.

HAS opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

