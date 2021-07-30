First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

