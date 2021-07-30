Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,546.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

