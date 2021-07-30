Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,546.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

