Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Impinj stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.51.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

