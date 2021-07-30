Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,546.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

