Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €109.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €86.52 ($101.79) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €87.50. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

