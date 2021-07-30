Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Roth Capital

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

