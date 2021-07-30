Jonathan Eitan Solomon Purchases 25,000 Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEMKT PHGE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,351. The company has a market cap of $111.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

PHGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter worth $2,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

