Matthew Gregory Sells 119,686 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Matthew Gregory sold 119,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total value of £102,929.96 ($134,478.65).

LON:FGP traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 82.80 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,055. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 33.36 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

