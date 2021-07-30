CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $71.73 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 193.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

