HM Payson & Co. Purchases 510 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $100.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

