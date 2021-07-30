HM Payson & Co. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,360,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

