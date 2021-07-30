Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

