Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given New GBX 1,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,566 ($20.46) on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,582.38.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

