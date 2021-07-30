Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Given New GBX 4,761 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 4,016 ($52.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,172 ($54.51). The company has a market cap of £10.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

