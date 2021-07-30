Starbucks Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $122.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

