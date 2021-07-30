Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CPTP stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Capital Properties had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 40.55%.

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases Parcel 20, an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

