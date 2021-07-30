HM Payson & Co. Sells 631 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

